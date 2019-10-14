Regulatory News - Americas
October 14, 2019 / 1:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 14

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL Toronto-based takeout app Ritual Technologies Inc will expand into Hong Kong amid the ongoing protests. tgam.ca/2MIktrl

Some e-cigarette companies in Canada have come together to create an industry association which will lobby against proposed government regulations amid widening concerns over the health risks of vaping. tgam.ca/2B8Zj0a

The Conservatives are defending advertisements that falsely say the Liberals plan to legalize hard drugs in Canada, as another example of the Tory-endorsed claim has surfaced. tgam.ca/2qeNKmh (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

