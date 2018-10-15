FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 10:52 AM / a few seconds ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 15

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian farmers and fishermen are sending big new shipments of wool, lobsters and canola oil to China, driving a rush of new exports to the world's second-largest economy amid the disruptions to the flow of global goods caused by the U.S. trade war with Beijing. tgam.ca/2QRM1uP

** Ontario employers are keen to see Premier Doug Ford scrap the previous government's 'Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act', but many still plan to stick with the act's provisions to keep workers happy. tgam.ca/2QUblRd

NATIONAL POST

** A New Brunswick town council is verging on chaos, with nearly half its councillors walking off the job in recent months, citing stress and strife at City Hall. bit.ly/2QLvyZ6

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
