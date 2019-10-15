PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Monday it would destroy C$77 million ($58.21 million) worth of cannabis in an attempt to get Health Canada to restore its licences. tgam.ca/32jkysa

Hudson's Bay Co's Saks Fifth Avenue chain in pursuit to license the Barneys New York name, as part of a bid by Authentic Brands Group LLC to take over the struggling retailer. tgam.ca/2nLpas4

NATIONAL POST Canada joins Germany and France in suspending military sales to Ankara as the fellow NATO member invades northern Syria. bit.ly/32o9jPu