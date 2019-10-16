PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Laurentian Bank of Canada has appointed Kelsey Gunderson as its new executive vice-president of capital markets. tgam.ca/33wA6ZK

The Conservative Party says it would restrict large payouts to executives at bankrupt companies with underfunded pension plans. tgam.ca/2VJicR2 RBC Global Asset Management's survey found that 80% of Canadian companies use responsible investing principles as part of their investment approach. tgam.ca/2BiXzBU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)