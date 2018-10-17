FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct. 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is joining the board of Acreage Holdings, a New York-based cannabis company that also counts former U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner among its directors. tgam.ca/2QTXLgI

** The Senate banking committee is calling on Finance Minister Bill Morneau to announce immediate tax cuts for business and a longer-term royal commission on taxation to address concerns that Canada is now a less attractive place for investment in light of recent tax cuts in the United States. tgam.ca/2AdDwor

** At least three members of Waterfront Toronto's digital-strategy advisory panel said they may resign following a key meeting on Thursday if the government agency doesn't address their concerns over its proposed development partnership with Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs. tgam.ca/2QU9bRq

NATIONAL POST

** Canadians who admit to smoking marijuana only after the drug is legalised may stand a better chance of getting into the United States than those who used pot when it was still a crime in Canada, American officials said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2QVZUIC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

