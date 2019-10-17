Company News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL A proposed deal to end the month-long strike by General Motors Co employees in the U.S. could put thousands of laid-off auto workers in Southern Ontario back on the job as early as next week. tgam.ca/31p7Zu2

Canadian corporate law firm Torys LLP has named private equity specialist Matt Cockburn as its new managing partner. tgam.ca/2Bg3bwG

Cannabis producer Hexo Corp is launching low-price bulk cannabis in a bid to kickstart sluggish sales and undercut the black market. tgam.ca/2Mm6qsO

