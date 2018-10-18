FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 18, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct. 18

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs Chief Executive Dan Doctoroff said he is not concerned about resignations from Waterfront Toronto's board and digital-strategy panel over a proposed 12-acre development in the city, calling some of the members' criticisms "unfair." tgam.ca/2Ahz606

** AltaGas Ltd's attempt to spin out its Canadian utility business has drummed up enough investor demand to move forward, but the initial public offering has been priced below its marketing range and the deal size will shrink. tgam.ca/2AhylnM

** MEG Energy Corp rejected Husky Energy Inc's C$3.3 billion unsolicited bid, urging its investors to hang on for a richer offer for the oil sands producer. tgam.ca/2AggpJX

NATIONAL POST

** Investment fund manager K2 & Associates and two of its principals are seeking a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission to resolve allegations of "manipulative trading activity." bit.ly/2AfXjnt

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.