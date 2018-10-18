PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct. 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs Chief Executive Dan Doctoroff said he is not concerned about resignations from Waterfront Toronto's board and digital-strategy panel over a proposed 12-acre development in the city, calling some of the members' criticisms "unfair." tgam.ca/2Ahz606

** AltaGas Ltd's attempt to spin out its Canadian utility business has drummed up enough investor demand to move forward, but the initial public offering has been priced below its marketing range and the deal size will shrink. tgam.ca/2AhylnM

** MEG Energy Corp rejected Husky Energy Inc's C$3.3 billion unsolicited bid, urging its investors to hang on for a richer offer for the oil sands producer. tgam.ca/2AggpJX

** Investment fund manager K2 & Associates and two of its principals are seeking a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission to resolve allegations of "manipulative trading activity." bit.ly/2AfXjnt