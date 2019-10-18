PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe And Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL Health Canada considers letting e-cigarette companies promote the health benefits of their products to the public, despite the growing number of young Canadians who vape and mounting questions about the long-term risks. tgam.ca/31uJvj3

Several people bombarded federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau in March with concerns over Boeing's 737 Max after a second crash, expressing fear and panic about flying on the new plane. tgam.ca/31rD2Wi

Liberal MP Sven Spengemann was listed as a director of a cannabis start-up Andean Farm and Pharma Corp earlier this year, even though the Mississauga-Lakeshore incumbent has never publicly disclosed any involvement with the company. tgam.ca/2nSONXY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)