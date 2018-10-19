PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada and the United States are trying to negotiate an end to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, with the goal of reaching a deal before the formal signing of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the end of November. tgam.ca/2AihrFC

** The airlines' lobby group, National Airlines Council of Canada, will send letters on Friday to federal ministers, warning Ottawa's planned carbon tax will cause serious harm to the country's carriers if it is fully imposed on them. tgam.ca/2AhHi0j

** Waterfront Toronto and Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs took steps to assure critics that the government agency is firmly in charge of developing policy for a proposed technology-driven lakeshore community at a meeting of high-profile academic and tech leaders on Thursday. tgam.ca/2AimjKM

NATIONAL POST

** More than a decade after it was first proposed by TransCanada Corp, the Keystone XL project is moving closer to the construction phase in Canada and the U.S., despite legal obstacles facing the company. bit.ly/2AhEQXq