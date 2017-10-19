FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 19
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 19, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Facebook Inc is launching an initiative to help Canadian politicians and parties protect their accounts in the lead-up to the next federal election, while acknowledging the difficulties of policing fake news and misleading ads on its platform. tgam.ca/2ytE21S

** The Liberal government is revising its proposed changes to small-business tax rules in a way that Finance Minister Bill Morneau says will better target Canada's wealthiest investors. The government intends to allow incorporated businesses to generate up to C$50,000 a year in passive-investment income. tgam.ca/2ytTM4U

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a personal pitch to Amazon Inc to open its second headquarters north of the border, marketing Canada's cities as "progressive, confident and natural homes" for the company. bit.ly/2gnJk3X

** Share price of the Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest corporation with a market cap of C$145 billion ($116 billion), reached a milestone and traded above C$100. In the same week, Onex Corp also traded above C$100 for the first time. bit.ly/2gofaxQ

$1 = 1.2469 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.