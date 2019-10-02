Funds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports have created "chaotic market conditions" for manufacturers that supply retail stores, Montreal-based Dorel Industries Inc said on Tuesday, as it announced it would stop paying its dividend to shareholders. tgam.ca/2pefoz2

** Charles Schwab Corp said on Tuesday it will cut commissions for online trades of U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options, to zero from $4.95 previously. tgam.ca/2pj8RDl

NATIONAL POST

** Telus Corp said on Tuesday it is buying ADT Inc's Canadian operations for C$700 million ($528.34 million), a move that will bolster the telecom's suite of product offerings. bit.ly/2mRZfyr

$1 = 1.3249 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

