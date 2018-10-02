FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 2

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A C$40 billion liquefied natural gas project led by Royal Dutch Shell PLC in British Columbia has been given the green light by its owners in what will be the largest private-sector investment in the province's history. tgam.ca/2NfVryb

** Government agents likely affiliated with Saudi Arabia have been using cellphone-spying technology to try to eavesdrop on a refugee living in Canada, according to the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab. tgam.ca/2QnP6Th

** Telus Corp has launched a legal action against a former executive who left the company for a more senior role at Rogers Communications Inc's media business. In September, Dan Golberg, who was previously vice-president of corporate development at Telus, took on the role of senior vice-president of media strategy at Rogers Media. tgam.ca/2zMg7KS

** Donna Strickland, a Waterloo University professor who helped to pioneer the development of lasers that produce brief but intense pulses of light for a range of applications, has been named a winner of this year's Nobel Prize in physics. She shares the prize with French physicist Gérard Mourou and U.S. physicist Arthur Ashkin. tgam.ca/2Qm0JKz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

