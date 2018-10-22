PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The RCMP has alleged that officials at Fortress Real Developments Inc told investors in 2013 that land slated for a new condo development in Winnipeg was worth more than three times the value cited in an independent appraisal commissioned by the company. tgam.ca/2AlTqNP

** K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc, a Toronto based hedge fund and two of its top employees have been fined a total of C$1 million ($764,058.68) by the Ontario Securities Commission for "manipulative trading." tgam.ca/2AogsUl

** Canada's biggest internet and phone companies' sales and customer service practices will face scrutiny this week during a public hearing called to examine allegations of aggressive and misleading tactics. tgam.ca/2AnzOsD