PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 23

Oct 23. (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A leading debt-rating agency, DBRS Ltd, has issued a warning about the financial strength of Canadian cannabis companies, arguing that even the biggest among them should have "junk" ratings and that many licensed producers are likely to fail. tgam.ca/2AodPle

** Four of Canada's largest telecoms have won a court challenge against the city of Calgary over access to municipal property in a decision that highlights growing tension between some cities and the industry as it prepares to build 5G wireless networks. tgam.ca/2Aof0Ba

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is calling on the federal government to get involved in the shipment of oil by rail, including the purchase of new locomotives and tanker cars to help ease bottlenecks from a lack of new pipelines. tgam.ca/2AnlNLn

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's biggest financial co-operative, Desjardins Group, has softened its stance on cannabis, and is now accommodating clients and members who want to participate in the industry. bit.ly/2AoidAL