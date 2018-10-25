PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Online questionnaire company SVMK Inc, better known as SurveyMonkey, has established its second headquarters in Ottawa which now employs 150 people, or roughly 20 percent of its total work force. (tgam.ca/2PPoMS1)

** The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is calling on Ottawa to commit C$4 billion ($3.06 billion) in new funding over the next 10 years to close the rural internet gap. (tgam.ca/2PUOOnd)

** Before cannabis legalization on Oct. 17, there were dozens of reports of condo companies and rental managers across the country passing new rules against smoking inside private homes in multi-residential buildings. But some experts in condo law say these bans may fall apart under their own overreaching weight. (tgam.ca/2PVriGs)

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Montreal said Wednesday that it is looking to add one million new customers to its personal banking business over five years, joining its rivals in setting big client-acquisition targets in an already competitive Canadian market. (bit.ly/2PTpWMz)