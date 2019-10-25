PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canada's securities regulators Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are launching a review of automatic share sale programs after controversial trading last year at Bombardier Inc led to calls for reform by investor rights advocates. tgam.ca/2PieSLn

Alberta's United Conservative government's first budget outlines $1.3-billion in cuts and the elimination of more than 2,000 public-sector jobs as a necessary step to balancing the books in four years and warnings of deeper austerity if new pipelines aren't built. tgam.ca/2MKJOCd

Businessman David Sidoo from British Columbia faces fresh allegations in a new indictment filed in a college bribery scandal unfolding in the United States. tgam.ca/31ITfX5