PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Key executives at Huawei Canada have been lobbying members of Parliament from all parties to convince them that the Chinese telecom giant does not pose a national security threat to Canada, according to the federal lobbying registry. tgam.ca/2CHpHjZ

** Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says suspending the federal permits that allow the export of a massive sale of armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia would be a way to put pressure on Riyadh to offer more details on what really happened to slain dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. tgam.ca/2PogEex

** Revelations that wealthy Canadians are getting multi-million dollar tax breaks for charitable donations that do not go to working charities are prompting calls for more powers for federal tax auditors and stricter rules on how much money foundations must give away. tgam.ca/2PS1bQF

NATIONAL POST

** Shopify Inc has structured contracts with major players in the cannabis industry to "capture the upside" of the nascent legal drug industry in Canada, according to the company's chief operating officer, Harley Finkelstein. bit.ly/2Ref2RG