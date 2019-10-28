PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL Legal software provider Dye & Durham Corp is planning for a second try at going public in 2020 after clearing up issues that wrecked its first attempt last fall. tgam.ca/2qIZGwz Alberta government is closing in on deals to offload a crude-by-rail program to the private players, replacing a deal signed by the previous NDP government in February. tgam.ca/2qM3tJv

FP Canada, the organization that oversees the Certified Financial Planner designation, will introduce the Qualified Associate Financial Planner (QAFP) certification as part of changes to the CFP program next year. tgam.ca/2qQP1QF