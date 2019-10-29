PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL A special committee at Canfor Corp is recommending that shareholders approve a $981.7 million bid by Great Pacific Capital Corp to take the full control of the forest products company. tgam.ca/31UbSaW

Air France is expanding its presence in the Toronto market by adding four flights a week to Canada's largest city beginning next summer. tgam.ca/31WoNJ6

Details of Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund that is expected to price emissions at $30 a tonne, is set to be tabled in the provincial legislature on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2WuTsMQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)