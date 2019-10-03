PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based Stars Group Inc is to be acquired by Ireland's Flutter Entertainment Plc in an all-share deal that will create one of the world's largest online betting and gaming operators. tgam.ca/2pwNTAT

** A U.S. regulator has fined RBC Capital Markets $5 million for failing to prevent hundreds of "fictitious" offsetting trades even after the investment bank's parent company, Royal Bank of Canada, was disciplined for similar infractions in 2014. tgam.ca/2o77LdB

** Bellatrix Exploration Ltd has filed for court protection as it seeks a buyer or new investor against a backdrop of depressed natural-gas prices. tgam.ca/2oJ9k1k

NATIONAL POST

** Hudson’s Bay Co minority shareholder Paradise Developments on Wednesday opposed Chairman Richard Baker’s C$1.74 billion ($1.31 billion) take-private offer for the department store operator, calling it inadequate.