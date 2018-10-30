FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 30, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 30

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shanghai Energy Corp and its parent, Shanghai Sinooil Energy Holding (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, claim former Shanghai Energy Chief Executive Officer Wentao Yang and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Richmond falsified documents and diverted money to Sequoia Resources Corp and to a bitcoin-mining operation. tgam.ca/2yFdn0Q

** Calgary's moribund downtown office market is a financial sore spot that is likely to increase taxes for commercial property owners outside of the city's core, according to a new report that will be sent to council on Tuesday. tgam.ca/2PucB0a

** The union representing Canada Post workers says 6,000 members in Montreal walked off the job Monday night as part of its country-wide rotating strikes. tgam.ca/2Q6lkTe

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government is proposing a number of changes to the rules that set out how banks are allowed to treat their customers. The changes are contained in an 800-page budget-implementation bill tabled in Ottawa on Monday. bit.ly/2Q2lM53

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.