PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL The head of WestJet Airlines Ltd says the airline is seeking compensation from Boeing Co for the lost use of its 737 Max passenger jets. tgam.ca/36gNt2z

Google-affiliate Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto are getting closer to an agreement to go ahead with a high-tech community on valuable lakefront property called Quayside. tgam.ca/2BRn5yp

NATIONAL POST Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that it is launching its trucking service, Uber Freight, across Canada. bit.ly/2q7NQf3

A new regime for charging Alberta's big greenhouse gas emitters to pollute should prevent the federal government from imposing its own industrial carbon tax on the province, the environment minister Jason Nixon said in a Tuesday interview. bit.ly/32WMQJy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)