PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Great-West Lifeco Inc is set to merge three of its well-known Canadian subsidiaries under one roof as policyholders voted in favour of the move that retires two brands that have been in the market for more than 170 years. tgam.ca/2IlCNVS

** The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has invested $50 million in electric scooter startup Bird Rides Inc, whose electric vehicles are now in more than 100 cities around the world including Calgary and Edmonton. tgam.ca/334HZpf

** Canadian securities regulators have approved a set of investor protection rules that aims to hold advisers accountable for the investment decisions they make for clients, but investor advocates say the changes fall short. tgam.ca/2InchMa

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario auto-parts maker Linamar Corp says it is costing as much as C$1 million ($750,581.70) a day in profit as the economic damage mounts from a strike by General Motors Co workers in the United States. bit.ly/333ssG4

** Toronto-based Millennial Esports Corp is building a $2.8 million arena in Miami to host video games competitions as the nascent esports racing industry takes off. bit.ly/337l0Kh