PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 4

** Progress Energy Canada Ltd, the Canadian unit of Malaysia's Petronas Gas, has put oil and natural gas assets in Alberta's Deep Basin exploration region up for sale after abandoning plans for a major natural gas-export plant earlier this year. tgam.ca/2xRwPIm

** Operating at a "substantial" loss, Sears Canada Inc is preparing for a total liquidation soon if the bid by its executive chairman to save the insolvent retailer fails. tgam.ca/2fIYErR

** Carlos Leitao, the province's Finance Minister, said he intends to collect up to C$20 million ($16 million) per year despite the federal deal that gave up on GST in favour of a commitment from Netflix Inc to spend C$500 million on Canadian programming over five years. tgam.ca/2fJILRQ

** Square Inc is introducing support for Interac debit cards for businesses using its point-of-sale system and has developed a contactless chip reader to facilitate those transactions in Canada. bit.ly/2fKjdUM

** Two Home Capital Group Inc executives, Pino Decina, executive vice-president of residential lending, and Chris Whyte, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, have left the company, with one being replaced and another's position eliminated. bit.ly/2fHV1lG

** New York based WeWork Inc has secured a deal with Amazon.com Inc to rent most of the shared workspace provider's first Vancouver office, forcing it to find a second location in the city as it continues its aggressive push into Canada. bit.ly/2fJKB57