October 4, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 4

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian children with a rare and often fatal neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy, are about to gain public funding for one of the world's most expensive medications as Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance has reached a deal for Spinraza, the first drug to treat the underlying genetic cause of the disease. The group cut a deal with Spinraza's maker Biogen. tgam.ca/2QvMx1H

** Toronto small-business owners are urging candidates in this month's municipal election to take action on property tax as a temporary measure to cap increases in the soaring property tax bills expires in December. tgam.ca/2QwvhcH

NATIONAL POST

** Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi announced on Wednesday that Ottawa would not appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision from August that quashed approvals for the Trans Mountain expansion project. bit.ly/2Qv09dh

** National Steel Car Ltd, a manufacturer of steel rail cars, is pursuing an appeal after its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a major Ontario electricity fee was struck down earlier this year. bit.ly/2QsiojS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
