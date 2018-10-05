PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to calm worried dairy farmers on Thursday, assuring them the government will find a way to compensate them for market losses under a proposed trade deal with the United States and Mexico. tgam.ca/2NphQsN

** A Calgary startup named Mobsquad, established to help Silicon Valley startups access Canadian engineering talent, has secured millions of dollars in government support, which Canadian technology entrepreneurs say will make it harder for them to fill jobs and benefit the U.S. economy more than their own. tgam.ca/2Npns6u

** HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC , announced on Thursday the launch of HSBC Wealth Compass, an online digital portfolio manager for mutual fund investors looking to access exchange-traded funds. tgam.ca/2NpisyB

** Saadia Muzaffar, the founder of TechGirls Canada, is resigning from Waterfront Toronto's Digital Strategy Advisory Panel, arguing the government agency does not share her "urgency and concern" about its partnership with Sidewalk Labs to develop a digital-first neighbourhood in Toronto. tgam.ca/2NpU1kN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)