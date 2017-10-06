FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 6
Trump's Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Trump's Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
October 6, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 14 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The court ordered the Vancouver-based mining giant Teck Resources Ltd to pay a C$1.425 million ($1.13 million) fine to the Environmental Damages Fund after pleading guilty in a B.C. Provincial Court Thursday to three counts of violating the Fisheries Act. (tgam.ca/2fNuIuo)

** TransCanada Corp killed its controversial C$15.7 billion Energy East pipeline proposal on Thursday, provoking a bitter regional battle over the Liberal government's energy and environment policies. (tgam.ca/2fOP5Yh)

** Ontario is rolling its proposed changes to event-ticket legislation into a larger consumer protection bill that will attempt to widen the opportunities to enforce its new ticket rules. These rules will include a ban on ticket scalping "bot" software and a maximum 50 percent markup on resold tickets. (tgam.ca/2fQBzna)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government is hanging up 80,000 traditional landlines in favor of using the internet to make voice calls. Shared Services Canada inked a C$176 million, seven-year deal with Telus Corp to provide Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), instant messaging and desktop videoconferencing services for Shared Services Canada, Ottawa announced Thursday. (bit.ly/2fPa8Km)

** The U.S. Department of Commerce says it is delaying its announcement on preliminary anti-dumping duties against Bombardier Inc until Friday. The company is expected to face additional export duties on its CSeries commercial jet. (bit.ly/2fPutiQ)

** Toronto city council voted 24-11 against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after former mayor Rob Ford, who died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. (bit.ly/2fPbzZg) ($1 = C$1.26) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

