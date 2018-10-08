FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 8

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A group of Canadian doctors has quit the World Medical Association after the global medical body's newly-appointed head plagiarized parts of his inaugural speech. tgam.ca/2zYJABd

** Canada's federal police will make it almost impossible for gun-carrying officers to consume cannabis, federal sources said. The workplace policy, which will call on Mounties to refrain from consuming cannabis for 28 straight days before a shift, is scheduled to be unveiled this week. tgam.ca/2OMOTvI

** After LNG Canada said it would go forward with a C$40 billion ($30.77 billion) energy mega-project in Kitimat, more than 1,000 people gathered to celebrate the area's impending economic boom times. tgam.ca/2zYs9Rn

** A controversial Toronto psychologist, Kenneth Zucker, said he feels "vindicated" and "liberated" after receiving an apology from the country's largest mental-health center for erroneously representing his behavior and work in a public review three years ago. tgam.ca/2NvPuNB

$1 = 1.3001 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
