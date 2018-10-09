PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** A United Nations panel warned on Monday about the world failing in its effort to avert climate change, which would lead to more deaths and climate refugees due to extreme weather and rising seas, a greater rate of species extinction and reduced economic growth. tgam.ca/2zZHBg6

** Irving Oil Corp said on Monday afternoon that all of its workers and contractors were "safely accounted for" after an explosion at the company's Saint John refinery. tgam.ca/2zZ3FaH

** Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX is blaming a legal action by a major bank for delays some customers are experiencing while cashing out funds. tgam.ca/2C4fRbu

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be giving one last push this week to the faltering campaign of former governor-general Michaelle Jean for a second mandate as the leader of the Paris-based Francophonie organization, the French-speaking equivalent of the Commonwealth. tgam.ca/2A0670k