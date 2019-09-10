Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa information technology services provider Pythian Group Inc has split into two parts in a transaction that will see founder and chief executive officer Paul Vallée leave to lead a separate software startup incubated within the company. tgam.ca/2UIxk0s

** Shopify Inc, the Ottawa-based tech giant, said it had bought warehouse technology provider 6 River Systems Inc for $450 million. tgam.ca/2UHkZd0

NATIONAL POST

** Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is buying Stornoway Diamond Corp in partnership with its creditors as the Longueuil, Quebec based gem miner files for bankruptcy protection. bit.ly/2HYGpNI

