PRESS DIGEST -Canada - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Premier Doug Ford says he plans to use the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to overrule a judge's decision that a law cutting Toronto's council in half violates the rights to free expression and to elect effective representation. (tgam.ca/2NwLkJz)

** Bank of Nova Scotia will no longer resolve banking disputes with customers through the country's non-profit banking ombudsman, making it the third major financial institution to choose a for-profit alternative. (tgam.ca/2Qlxrwn)

** Mayoral candidate Ian Campbell, who has ruled Vancouver for a decade dropped out of the election campaign abruptly Monday, a move that prompted new calculations in the complex calculus of this fall's municipal election. (tgam.ca/2N5C3c3)

NATIONAL POST

** Glen Murray, the former Ontario cabinet minister who left government to pursue a job he "dreamed of having" with the Pembina Institute, has resigned as its executive director. (bit.ly/2CJu1Rd) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)