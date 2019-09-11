PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Obsidian Energy Ltd said it's exploring "strategic alternatives" after a key asset sale fell through. (tgam.ca/2I0IMQ5)

** Infrastructure company Ferrovial SA's Cintra Global subsidiary went to the Ontario Superior Court to keep the engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc from selling a portion of its 407 stake to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion). (tgam.ca/2UNKDg1)

** Shell Canada Ltd president Michael Crothers and Petronas Energy Canada Ltd president Mark Fitzgerald are backing the federal government's plan to use a section in the Paris climate accord that would allow Canada to gain emission credits for exporting liquefied natural gas to Asia. (tgam.ca/2UOrGdq)

NATIONAL POST

** Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc disclosed that it owns 16% stake in Hudson's Bay Co more than 50% higher than previously revealed and not far off the 21.5% threshold needed to block a privatization bid by the chairman of the storied Canadian retailer. (bit.ly/2UQAgrR)