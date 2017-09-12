PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp reported that national starts of new home construction hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 223,232 units last month, up slightly from July's 221,974. tgam.ca/2gYgqLk

** Home Capital Group Inc's Oaken Financial division has been tantalizing investors with Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates that were well-above most other Canadian GIC issuers, especially the large banks, after its investors and depositors lost confidence in the lender earlier this year. tgam.ca/2gXW056

** Enbridge Inc has run into a serious setback with its proposed C$7.5 billion ($6.2 billion) Line 3 expansion as Minnesota's Department of Commerce concluded the company has not established a need for the project as required under state rules. tgam.ca/2gYihjr

NATIONAL POST

** Aspiring ultra-low-cost carrier Canada Jetlines Ltd will fly out of Hamilton and Waterloo when it launches next summer and offer customers a base fare below C$100, its chief executive said on Monday. bit.ly/2gYchHp

** The federal government is proposing to end what one pharmacist has called the "dirty little secret" of Canadian drug policy, requiring a prescription for codeine-containing drugs that are now freely available over the counter. bit.ly/2gXEvCg

** Distribution and sales of marijuana, after it has been legalized, will be carried out via a chain of special-purpose stores operated by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and staffed by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), thus fulfilling two key objectives of legalization: more money for the LCBO, and more members for OPSEU. bit.ly/2gZ3ipo ($1 = C$1.21) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)