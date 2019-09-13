Company News
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The fight to control Aimia Inc's future is escalating after a second set of shareholders questioned the Canadian loyalty program provider's leadership and launched a campaign to shake up its board of directors. (tgam.ca/2Na2jlj)

** Legal and political experts are rejecting Justin Trudeau's statement that it is up to Canada's top bureaucrat to decide whether to lift the veil of cabinet secrecy over the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc affair, saying that waiving confidentiality is a political decision in the hands of the prime minister. (tgam.ca/2URILCW)

** Justice David L. Corbett of Ontario Divisional Court has frozen the province's cannabis retail licensing process for at least two weeks amid legal challenges. (tgam.ca/2UYVsMA)

