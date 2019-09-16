PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc is buying Canadian company Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, founded by real estate magnate Michael Cooper, in a C$6.2 billion ($4.68 billion) deal. tgam.ca/300b3kw

** Canada's banking regulator, The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) is surveying banks to better understand how corporate culture, including human behaviour and social mores, can create excessive risks for major lenders, according to people familiar with the matter. tgam.ca/304qWXm