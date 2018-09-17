PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Two major U.S.-owned retail tenants, Gap Inc and Children's Place Inc, want to be able to invoke their co-tenancy rights, which would allow them to get rent breaks or even leave a mall in some situations as a result of Sears Canada Inc closing its stores. tgam.ca/2Otciil

** The number of women occupying seats in the boardrooms of Canada's large, publicly listed companies is inching higher, but gender diversity is stagnating at the executive level, according to a new report. tgam.ca/2xgkU5y

** Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is facing pressure to return to Washington this week in a bid to conclude a NAFTA deal under a deadline set by the Americans. tgam.ca/2D4OgsU

NATIONAL POST

** Gregg Doud, one of President Donald Trump's top trade negotiators, says NAFTA talks with Canada have been exceptionally arduous, calling haggling over the Canadian dairy market the toughest issue of his career. bit.ly/2p7HI2Q

** Canada's particle physics laboratory TRIUMF is making a push to be a future world leader in the production of a special radioactive isotope nicknamed the "rarest drug on Earth," which can deliver devastating amounts of energy to single cancer cells, without harming nearby tissue. bit.ly/2QBrbRe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)