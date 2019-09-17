PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Trulioo Information Services Inc, a Vancouver-based company that helps corporations verify the identities of customers over the internet, has raised C$70 million ($53 million) from some of the world's largest financial institutions. tgam.ca/3025dzb

** A strike by 48,000 General Motors Co workers at 33 auto factories and 22 parts distribution warehouses in the United States threatens to halt production at several Ontario vehicle parts and assembly plants. "If U.S. plants are closed, then there are going to be lots of Canadian suppliers, situated on both sides of the border, affected," said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. tgam.ca/306hYbS

** The Canada Revenue Agency is examining the corporate tax returns filed by QuadrigaCX, according to the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of what was once Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange. tgam.ca/2OcofvP