PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc has escaped late-delivery charges under a South African rail contract, despite receiving $400 million in advance and delivering only 13 of the required 240 locomotives by its deadline, an official report says. tgam.ca/2NSwoFR

** Troubled real estate developer Fortress Real Developments Inc is searching for buyers for many of its projects as the list of mortgage lenders launching legal action grows. tgam.ca/2pfo596

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will return to Washington this week to take another run at closing a NAFTA deal with the Trump administration, as negotiators try to reach agreements on issues ranging from a dispute resolution mechanism to Canada's protected dairy market. tgam.ca/2xiaxyc

NATIONAL POST

** A new report from Deloitte has found that at least 16 percent of publicly traded firms in Canada could be classified as "zombies" — defined as mature firms more than 10 years old that lack sufficient revenue to cover interest payments on their debt. bit.ly/2NnMdVo

** Coca-Cola Co on Monday expressed an interest in the wellness-related use of a key cannabis compound, the latest indication of growing attention being paid to marijuana by major beverage producers. bit.ly/2xwzpBk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)