PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Pension giant Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has made its largest investment in a Canadian early-stage technology company, anchoring a C$158 million ($119.11 million)venture financing by Toronto restaurant-software firm TouchBistro Inc. tgam.ca/2O6eTl6

** Real estate investment manager Starlight Investments is in talks to acquire Barometer Capital Management Inc, a Toronto-based asset management company with more than C$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion) in assets, according to several sources familiar with the situation. tgam.ca/30a4fRC

** Toronto-Dominion Bank is joining several Canadian and global institutions to back what is expected to be Canada's largest clean technology venture fund. The bank is anchoring the second fund from Toronto-based cleantech financiers ArcTern Ventures, which has raised C$165 million ($124.39 million) to date. tgam.ca/309AZKy

NATIONAL POST

** Health Canada has suspended CannTrust Holdings Inc's licences to sell cannabis and curtailed its ability to produce new plants after it was found to be growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms, the embattled company announced Tuesday. bit.ly/2O6lOL6