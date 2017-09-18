FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 18
September 18, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Members of Unifor have gone on strike against General Motors Co at the company's assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, a move that cuts off the main supply of the auto maker's hot-selling Chevrolet Equinox vehicles. tgam.ca/2hbK3oZ

- Boeing Co is upping the pressure on the federal government to finalize the purchase of Super Hornets fighter jets, promising that the manufacturers of the fighter jet will spend C$18 billion($14.77 billion)in Canada's aerospace industry over the next 10 years if the contract is awarded. tgam.ca/2hcm8FW

- In a new quarterly report from the Bank for International Settlements, Canada is among the few countries that triggers a warning about high levels of debt compared to longer-term averages. tgam.ca/2h9L5W4

NATIONAL POST

- The four federal New Democratic Party leadership candidates made their last pitches to party members Sunday afternoon, before members begin voting online this week. bit.ly/2h9pVHW

- Teck Resources Ltd, a Vancouver-based metals and mining giant, told a federal committee this week that "rail service failures" has been costing the company anywhere between C$50 million ($41.02 million)and C$200 million ($164.07 million)over 18-month periods during the past decade. bit.ly/2haZKAA ($1 = 1.2190 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
