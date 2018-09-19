PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aurora Cannabis Inc said Tuesday that it "engages in exploratory discussions" with industry players but that it has not signed a deal with a beverage company for marijuana-infused drinks. tgam.ca/2pkhQkk

** Canada is conducting a national security analysis to minimize cyber-threats to the country from equipment made by foreign telecommunications companies, including China's Huawei – a study that has gained importance since the United States and Australia banned the telecom giant from participating in new wireless cellular networks. tgam.ca/2xww8SE

** A top Republican legislator is demanding that Canada make concessions to reach a NAFTA deal with the Trump administration, signaling that Ottawa cannot count on an increasingly restive Congress as a check against White House threats to cut the United States' largest trading partner out of the pact. tgam.ca/2DcfMof

NATIONAL POST

** Shares of British Columbia-based cannabis producer Tilray Inc surged nearly 30 percent on Tuesday after the marijuana company received a key approval related to a clinical trial in the United States. bit.ly/2QNr3OO

** The Ontario Securities Commission will have little recourse to salvage a plan to scrap embedded fees tied to mutual fund sales if the provincial government maintains its opposition to the proposal, according to industry watchers. bit.ly/2pmzIeA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)