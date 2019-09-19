PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian mutual fund company AGF Management Ltd scored a C$320 million ($241.05 million) windfall early Thursday from the planned merger of two large British money managers Smith & Williamson, which is 33.6 percent owned by AGF, and Tilney Group Ltd. tgam.ca/3076epP

** Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne intervened in a decision by the Canada Infrastructure Bank's independent board regarding the performance pay of the bank's CEO, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. tgam.ca/3076ANb

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Horton's has pulled Beyond Meat's burgers and sandwiches from its menu in all provinces except Ontario and British Columbia, just months after it rolled out the meat substitute in thousands of locations. bit.ly/2ObM1ry