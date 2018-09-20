PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the latest Big Six lender to receive a proposed class-action suit against its investment-management arm, alleging investors in its funds paid millions of dollars for advice they did not receive. tgam.ca/2MQWp3E

** Facebook Inc is rolling out features in Canada that allow users to see more information about the sources behind content that goes viral across its platform. tgam.ca/2QLJkvS

** Ottawa is seeking guarantees from the United States that it will not hit Canada with punitive tariffs on the country's automotive exports under a new NAFTA deal, increasing friction in the trade talks. tgam.ca/2NXE0Xt

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta-based marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc is looking at listing shares on a major United States stock exchange in October, according to one of its executives. bit.ly/2xC6xI8

** Private markets fund manager Northleaf Capital Partners has raised $2.2 billion from new and existing institutional investors to bolster its global private equity program. bit.ly/2QMoHPX

** Canada's proposed LNG projects are expected to be more cost competitive than U.S. projects in delivering boatloads of super-cooled natural gas to Asian markets when they are finally built, according to the Canadian Energy Research Institute. bit.ly/2OBKLvd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)