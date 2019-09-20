PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Eastern Canadian refiners are scrambling to secure crude supplies as the attack on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure reverberates through the global oil market and has already led to higher gasoline prices in many parts of Canada. tgam.ca/2O8aa2p

** Transcontinental Inc has sold the majority of its remaining media publications to the son of its founder and to Newcom Media Inc. tgam.ca/309Xyil

** The Bank of Canada has appointed long-time insider Toni Gravelle as one of its deputy governors, filling the vacancy created over the summer by the retirement of Lynn Patterson. tgam.ca/2OmCrm3