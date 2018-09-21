PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland left Washington on Thursday ahead of a looming congressional deadline for a NAFTA deal with no conclusion in sight and no firm plans for the next face-to-face meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. tgam.ca/2QOt0ui

** Wireless-industry experts are warning that Canadian carriers could face higher costs if they can no longer make deals with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as they prepare for major spending to build the next generation of technology. tgam.ca/2poyL5n

** Torstar Corp is buying iPolitics Inc, a news website based in Ottawa, in an attempt to bolster the content of the Toronto Star and the company's other assets as it tries to draw more digital subscribers. tgam.ca/2QNxEIQ

NATIONAL POST

** Investors are paying closer attention to the environmental footprint of Canada's publicly-listed companies, and major banks are responding by offering tools and services to meet growing demand for transparency on carbon emissions. bit.ly/2xDMTvc

** Canada should not "jump in the lake" with the U.S. on recent tax reforms, one expert warned on Thursday, rejecting calls to improve Canadian competitiveness by introducing accelerated tax write offs for businesses. bit.ly/2PVxWvV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)