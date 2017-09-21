PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The winds are blowing against Bombardier Inc in its trade war with Boeing Co as some analysts expect a preliminary ruling from the U.S. Department of Commerce early next week to go against the Canadian planemaker. tgam.ca/2hkRjip

** A Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey of small-business owners shows strong opposition to the federal government's proposed tax rules. tgam.ca/2hl06B2

** Opposition Members of Parliament are accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau of shielding their family assets from the tax hikes they want to impose on small businesses. tgam.ca/2hlk1zZ

NATIONAL POST

** The stain of bankruptcy protection filings on both sides of the border could confuse Toys R Us (IPO-TOYS.N) Canada customers and spook toy suppliers already worried about the debt-plagued U.S. division, industry analysts say. bit.ly/2hkJo4I

** Canadian retail landlord First Capital Realty Inc and its partners have hired real estate firm CBRE Group Inc to sell a collection of 19 key urban assets. bit.ly/2hlbkW6