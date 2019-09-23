Company News
September 23, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 23

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Privately held investment company Braslyn Ltd proposed to buy out alternative credit provider Callidus Capital Corp's minority shareholders last year for nearly seven times the price eventually agreed upon. tgam.ca/2kY3304

** Canada's competition bureau is expanding its Merger Intelligence and Notification unit to allow for more work on "non-notifiable" mergers or acquisitions that may raise competition concerns. tgam.ca/2kOzs9C

** Seven indigenous communities have acquired a 40 percent stake in a major Alberta power transmission line in the latest energy infrastructure project that will generate returns for First Nations and Métis groups. tgam.ca/2kM6yXD

NATIONAL POST

** Social networking service provider Nextdoor will formally launch on Monday after an early-access beta test that the company says saw tens of thousands of Canadians sign up. bit.ly/2kB7kqk

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below