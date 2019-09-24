PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based startup Paycase Financial Corp is suing TMX Group Ltd over cryptocurrency plan and is seeking $500 million in damages. tgam.ca/2kPEOBm

** Canada's Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said a Tory government would review the mortgage stress test and expand repayment periods, proposals that would partly reverse Ottawa's efforts to discourage homebuyers from taking on too much debt. tgam.ca/2llg2sS

** Home Capital Group Inc is selling C$425 million ($320.66 million) of securities comprising uninsured, fixed-rate mortgages as part of a broader strategy to become less reliant on raising deposits to fund its loans. tgam.ca/2mQW4Xz

NATIONAL POST

** Waterloo-based Kik Interactive Inc is shutting down its signature chat app and laying off most of its staff in order to focus on a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company's chief executive officer said in a blog post Monday. bit.ly/2mlXzwy