PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept. 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Women's health advocates are urging Nova Scotia to change the rule to perform ultrasound on women in order to speed up abortion access. tgam.ca/2QXeocf

** At least a dozen cannabis companies that operate in the United States are preparing to go public on Canadian stock exchanges, backed by local investment banks and law firms that have been hired to help them tap the market. tgam.ca/2Q2G6D3

** Canada's Barrick Gold Corp is buying African operator Randgold Resources Ltd in a $18.3 billion deal that will ensure its status as the world's biggest gold company, and bring in a chief executive officer for the first time since 2014. tgam.ca/2PYBpdu

** Canada's top cybersecurity official, Scott Jones, said Ottawa is confident sufficient safeguards exist to deal with the risks of telecommunications hacking or spying by China, dismissing the need to follow the United States and Australia in barring Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from next-generation 5G wireless networks. tgam.ca/2IbwzqC