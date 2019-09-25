PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc has won Canadian regulatory approval for two new large-cabin business jets and expects to start deliveries of the luxury planes by the end of the year amid signs of a looming industry-wide downturn. tgam.ca/2mxOmRX

** Fraud-detection and anti-money-laundering software provider Verafin Inc will announce on Thursday that it has struck a C$515 million ($388 million) financing transaction that will keep majority ownership of the company in Canadian hands. tgam.ca/2ltGZuQ

** A Federal Court judge has granted the British Columbia government a temporary injunction blocking Albert's law aimed at limiting the amount of oil exported into other provinces, saying it could cause irreparable harm to residents on the West Coast. tgam.ca/2mFlCGO